15-year girl, boyfriend arrested in father’s stabbing death

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 3:47 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the stabbing death of the girl’s father.

Officers called Monday afternoon to the apartment of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer found him dead with stab wounds, police said in a news conference Tuesday.

Gilmer’s teenage daughter made the 911 call and told dispatchers she arrived at the apartment after school to find her father injured and unconscious, police said. The girl was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after police questioned her.

Police later arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of aiding and abetting first degree murder.

The Associated Press generally does not name children facing criminal charges.

Formal charges against the teens are expected to be filed Wednesday, when they are both expected to be charged as adults, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said.

Police said they found a weapon believed to have been used in the killing inside the apartment. Investigators don’t yet have a motive for the killing, police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

