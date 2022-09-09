Wreckage of deadly floatplane crash may have been found

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews using sonar may have found wreckage from a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound in Washington…

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews using sonar may have found wreckage from a floatplane that crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, killing 10 people.

Federal officials said Friday that “identified targets” had been found on the seafloor near the crash site. The Seattle Times reports investigators using sonar searched a stretch of the Puget Sound on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation into Sunday’s crash, says remote operated vessels will go underwater to determine if the “targets” are part of the plane wreckage.

The Coast Guard ended the search for survivors Monday afternoon. The plane, a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, went down in Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, about halfway between Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands and its destination in Renton, south of Seattle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.