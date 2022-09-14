Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Parliament to lie in state | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
US announces over $750 million in new aid to Syrian people

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 11:22 AM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States announced Wednesday that it will provide more than $750 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Syrian people.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council the new donation is in addition to the over $800 million in added U.S. humanitarian aid for Syria that she announced at a donor’s conference in Brussels in May.

She said the new $756 million in assistance “will bring immediate relief to millions of refugees and displaced persons.”

“ It will help humanitarian partners provide clean water, food, hygiene and relief supplies, shelter, protection services, and critical health and nutrition assistance, and it will include support for early recovery programs across the entire country,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield, who visited Syrian refugees and aid deliveries across the Syria-Turkey border this summer, said “the United States remains the world’s largest donor to Syria because we are committed …. to serving the people of the world.”

