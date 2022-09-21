RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Ukrainian president says Russia’s actions, including mobilization, show it wants war

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 5:42 PM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian president says Russia’s actions, including mobilization, show it wants war.

