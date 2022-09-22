RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
U.S. Supreme Court lifts injunction, says Alabama can execute inmate in 1999 slaying

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 10:13 PM

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court lifts injunction, says Alabama can execute inmate in 1999 slaying.

National News

