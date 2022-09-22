ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court lifts injunction, says Alabama can execute inmate in 1999 slaying.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 22, 2022, 10:13 PM
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court lifts injunction, says Alabama can execute inmate in 1999 slaying.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.