RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US searchs properties linked to Putin ally | Russia launches war games with China | Ukrainian children return to school | UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine
Home » National News » Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens,…

Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 1:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the and was forecast to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season later on Friday.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 65 mph (100 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 925 miles (1,485 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA, CISA turning to AI tools, standards to help secure federal supply chains

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up