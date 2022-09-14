Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » National News » Tropical depression 7 forms,…

Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 12:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane center advisory said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up