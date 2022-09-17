Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Three people are dead after a mid-air plane collision in Colorado

Paradise Afshar and Alaa Elassar, CNN

September 17, 2022, 2:50 PM

At least three people died after two planes collided midair Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado, officials say.

A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft “collided and crashed” near Vance Brand Airport in Longmon just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration reported. Longmont is located about a half hour from Boulder.

There were two people onboard the Cessna 172, according to the FAA. The number of people onboard the second aircraft, identified by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as a Sonex Xenos, is not confirmed at this time, the FAA said.

Both passengers in the Cessna 172 died on the scene, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. There was one confirmed occupant in the other aircraft, who was also reported deceased upon the arrival of first responders, the sheriff’s office said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered two separate crash sites, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The first aircraft was found on the south side of Niwot Road, while the second aircraft was found on the north side.

Authorities have not yet identified the three people who died in the crash, police said.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

