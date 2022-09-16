Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 1:12 PM

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.

Ethan Gibson, 17; Cyra Saner, 16; and Kylee Weaver, 16; died in the crash in Sand Springs, police Capt. Jody Fogelman said in a statement Friday. Two 16-year-olds who were also in the vehicle were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Gibson, Saner and Weaver were all riding in the rear of the vehicle, police said, and the other two were in the front, according to Fogelman.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday, Fogelman said.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said Thursday that the five Charles Page High School students were apparently going to lunch when the crash occurred about a mile from the school in the west Tulsa suburb.

“Our community has suffered a devastating loss,” the district said in a social media post.

“Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district tonight. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved,” the post said.

The district said it will offer counseling services to students throughout the district.

In March, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) south, six Tishomingo high school students age 15 to 17 died in a two-vehicle collision as they returned to the school from lunch.

