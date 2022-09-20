RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 4:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 19.55 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.55 million.

3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 10.77 million.

4. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ABC, 10.3 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.2 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.36 million.

7. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ESPN, 8 million.

8. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.03 million.

9. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.82 million.

10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 6.31 million.

11. “Emmy Awards,” NBC, 5.92 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.47 million.

13. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.43 million.

14. “NFL Pregame (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.88 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.86 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.85 million.

18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.83 million.

19. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.55 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.51 million.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

