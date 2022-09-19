Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 6:48 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state judge has halted implementation of a ruling he issued last week declaring Delaware’s new vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional and that voters cannot mail in their ballots in the upcoming November election.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to stay his ruling pending an expedited appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Oct. 5.

Cook says his stay will allow elections officials to process mail-in voting applications and prepare ballots, but that they are not allowed to send the mail-in ballots to voters.

