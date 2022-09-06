Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash when SUV makes U-turn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash when an SUV pulled into…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path. Police say the crash happened Monday on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder to avoid a crash, but police say the Honda also moved onto the shoulder to pull into Carousel Park. The motorcycle hit the Honda, then the curb and the motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle. Police say the 29-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Honda and his passenger were not injured.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.