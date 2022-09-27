RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 8:26 AM

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said.

The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect, state police said.

The male state trooper was hospitalized in critical condition and was still being evaluated, police said.

State police said on Twitter that members of the agency’s emergency support team began trying to make contact with any suspects located in a building “where the shots may have been fired” at an apartment complex.

State police said about 7 a.m. EDT that its emergency support team was moving people out of that apartment complex and seeking a search warrant for the apartments.

Residents were told by police to remain inside during the manhunt because officers were not sure where the suspect is, said Lt. Mike Shaw.

“And since he’s already fired at us, it’s probably not likely that he’s not going to fire at somebody walking through that neighborhood,” Shaw told WJBK-TV.

