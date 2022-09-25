RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 4:45 PM

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, authorities said.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement.

The evidence included unspecified information that he had made “criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting with a specified deadline,” said the statement from the Chico Police Department.

Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017.

After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.

He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Chico is a city of 98,000 people about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

