Police: Inmate charged in attack on correction officers

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 5:25 PM

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say an inmate attacked two correctional officers last month and has been charged with assault and other offenses.

Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Korah Pitts attacked two correctional officers at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on Aug. 18.

Pitts used an improvised weapon to strike the officers multiple times in the head. Police say the officers were taken to a hospital with injuries to their heads and faces.

Police say Pitts was charged Monday with recklessly assault in a detention facility with serious injury, first-degree assault intentionally cause injury to an officer, resisting arrest, promoting prison contraband and other offenses.

