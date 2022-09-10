NEW YORK (AP) — Payment processor Visa to start categorizing sales at gun stores, a win for gun control advocates.
September 10, 2022, 6:25 PM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.