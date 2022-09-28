RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » National News » Officials: Search for migrants…

Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys, and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida,. But it’s possible that 20 more people are still missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar posted on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the island chain, officials said. The survivors were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up