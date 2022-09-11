September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » National News » New York woman gets…

New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.

They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.

Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

Prosecutors said Pichardo, a 32-year-old resident of the Bronx, has been ordered to pay nearly $9,200 restitution to American Airlines as a result of the altercation.

They say Pichardo also will serve three years of supervised release following her prison sentence.

The other female passenger involved in the incident has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden honors Sept. 11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up