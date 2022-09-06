RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » National News » New Mexico bars commissioner…

New Mexico bars commissioner from office for insurrection

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted n federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up