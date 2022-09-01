RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 2:50 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas.

Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider made her decision closed to the public. Texas court records show she decided to keep her ruling secret to protect the former couple’s two young boys from public scrutiny because of the parents’ notoriety.

The case drew heightened attention amid Eric Greitens’ failed bid to become the Republican nominee for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. Sheena Greitens said in a sworn affidavit that he was physically abusive, which he strongly denied.

