Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 6:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses.

A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.

Senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the bravery of victims and family members who gave impact statements in court, and told Broussard: “Your disregard for human life is terrifying,” the Star Tribune reported.

Defense attorney Aaron Morrison argued in a court filing before sentencing that a 20-year prison term would be sufficient, saying his client didn’t know he was mailing fentanyl to his victims. Prosecutors responded that Broussard kept selling fentanyl even after learning some people had become seriously ill.

