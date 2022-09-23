RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » National News » Michels: Would sign abortion…

Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels said Friday that he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor, a shift from his earlier statement that Wisconsin’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position.

Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell asked Michels whether he would sign a bill passed by the Legislature with exceptions for rape and incest.

“I am pro-life, but I also understand that this is a representative democracy and if the people, in this case the Legislature, brought a bill before me, I would sign it,” Michels responded.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, locked in a close race with Michels in the key swing state, supports abortion rights. Evers has backed a lawsuit by Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, that argues the state’s 1849 ban is superseded by another law passed in 1985 that would allow for abortions before the point of viability.

For months, Michels has campaigned on statements that he wouldn’t support exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. At a Dane County GOP event earlier this month, Michels said he would not soften his stance on abortion, despite receiving calls asking him to support rape and incest exceptions.

“I’m winning because people see a strong leader, a man of conviction, a man who doesn’t waffle, a man who doesn’t flip-flop. I’m gonna stick with what I know is right,” he said on Sept. 6.

Michels’ campaign disputed that he was changing his position, saying he had simply answered a question about how he would handle a specific piece of legislation.

Polls have repeatedly shown that a majority of people in Wisconsin support abortion rights, and Wisconsin Democrats have made their backing of abortion rights central to campaigns this midterm.

A spokeswoman for Evers’ campaign said she doubts that Michels’ views have changed.

“Tim Michels has told us what he believes time and again, even promising earlier this month that he would not soften his dangerous views on abortion. We know he was telling us the truth over the past two decades as he consistently opposed these exceptions,” Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up