WASHINGTON (AP) — Maura Healey wins Democratic nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 6, 2022, 8:36 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maura Healey wins Democratic nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.