RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » National News » Man convicted of shooting…

Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges in street dispute

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 was convicted Wednesday on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor after a three-day trial.

A jury convicted Brandon Kaiser of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges and carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted on one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

David Margerum, Kaiser’s attorney, told WRTV-TV that Kaiser was taken into custody after the verdict. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21.

Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot during the early morning hours of May 1, 2019 in the parking lot of a downtown White Castle restaurant. Another judge, Sabrina Bell of Crawford County, was with Jacobs and Adams at the time.

Kaiser claimed he was acting in self-defense against the group of judges, who were in town for a conference, and court documents claimed Bell flipped off Kaiser and his nephew.

Adams accepted a plea agreement to plead guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury in September 2019. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss six additional charges against the judge. He received a suspended sentence of 365 days.

The Indiana Commission of Judicial Qualifications filed disciplinary charges against the three judges involved. Jacobs and Bell were reinstated to the bench in December of that year after serving 30-day suspensions. Adams was ordered to serve a 60-day suspension.

Bell resigned from the bench on July 15 after the Indiana Supreme Court suspended her when a special prosecutor filed felony charges against her related to a domestic dispute.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up