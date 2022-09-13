Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » National News » King Charles III arrives…

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace where he will receive his mother’s coffin

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace where he will receive his mother’s coffin.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up