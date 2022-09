HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Juul agrees to pay $438.5M to settle states’ probe into underage marketing of vaping products.

Listen now to WTOP News

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Juul agrees to pay $438.5M to settle states’ probe into underage marketing of vaping products.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.