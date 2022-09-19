Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » National News » Judge: Mentally ill man…

Judge: Mentally ill man charged with killing 3 at Colorado abortion clinic can be forcibly medicated

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Judge: Mentally ill man charged with killing 3 at Colorado abortion clinic can be forcibly medicated.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up