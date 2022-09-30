IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves into South Carolina

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 4:58 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves into South Carolina.

