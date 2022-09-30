MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves into South Carolina.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 30, 2022, 4:58 PM
