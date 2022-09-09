Giuliani calls claim he owes ex $260K ‘a gross exaggeration’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told a judge that his third wife’s claim that…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told a judge that his third wife’s claim that he owes her $260,000 is a “gross exaggeration” and he really owes her about $50,000.

“I do owe her money but I don’t owe her $260,000,” Giuliani, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump, told the judge in state court in Manhattan on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Judith Giuliani had asked the judge to hold her former husband in contempt for falling behind on his payments under their 2019 divorce settlement.

Justice Michael Katz told Giuliani earlier that he was in default for not having filed papers in response to Judith’s allegations.

Giuliani conceded the error but said, “I’m being sued in ten different cases. I’m getting ready for two massive hearings,” the newspaper reported.

“It’s totally my fault,” he said. “I don’t know how to emphasize to you the pressures.”

Judith Giuliani’s lawyer Dror Bikel told the judge that his client has no income and suggested that Giuliani write her a check.

“That certainly would show good faith,” Katz said.

Katz set Sept. 23 for the next court date.

Judith Giuliani declined to comment after the hearing, the Daily News reported.

Rudy Giuliani turned to other matters including his testimony to a Georgia grand jury last month regarding attempts by Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“I had a very good experience with them,” Giuliani said, according to the Daily News. “They told me they were very satisfied with my testimony. They thought they had completed it, but I said if you have any more questions… I did nothing wrong in Georgia. Did nothing wrong anywhere.”

Rudy and Judith Giuliani were married for 15 years. Giuliani was previously married for 20 years to Donna Hanover, the mother of his two children. Before that, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was annulled.

