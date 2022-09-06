WASHINGTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl wins Republican nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 6, 2022, 9:59 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl wins Republican nomination for governor in Massachusetts primary election.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.