RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Home » National News » DeSantis declares emergency as…

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week.

DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and local governments to make preparations as the storm moves toward the state. He has also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to move over western Cuba and approach Florida early next week with major hurricane strength.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The governor’s declaration applies to Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up