Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 5:11 PM

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found Mindy L. Donovan, 36, of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. She was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital where she remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Officers subsequently discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Jones in July was charged with domestic battery in an incident involving Donovan, court records show.

Both Donovan and Jones were employees at the plant, police said.

