LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » National News » Danielle becomes the first…

Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the Atlantic season; not currently a threat to land

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 10:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the Atlantic season; not currently a threat to land.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

Most TSP funds lost some ground in August

GSA, CISA turning to AI tools, standards to help secure federal supply chains

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up