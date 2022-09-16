ZURICH (AP) — Chile loses appeal at FIFA to replace Ecuador at World Cup for allegedly using an ineligible player.
September 16, 2022, 9:46 AM
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.