HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » National News » Chicago mayor seeks help…

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 12:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants.

Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to U.S. cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.

“He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination,” Lightfoot said. “He is manufacturing a human crisis and it makes no sense to me.”

The city of Chicago set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate to the cause.

Lightfoot said several organizations were already providing assistance.

“We’re a welcoming city, so we’re always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received.” Lightfoot said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Tags:

chicago

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up