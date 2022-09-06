RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Atlanta United defender Robinson arrested on theft charge

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 5:40 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United soccer player Miles Robinson was arrested at a suburban bar Saturday on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Robinson, 25, was arrested at The Battery Atlanta — the development surrounding the Atlanta Braves baseball stadium — by Cobb County police, according to a Cobb County jail booking record.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Robinson is accused of taking a shot of liquor from a waitress and declining to pay for it. A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department did not immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking a copy of the arrest report.

Robinson was released Saturday on $150 bail, records show. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

The defender for the Atlanta club ruptured his Achilles tendon in May. Before the injury on a noncontact play against the Chicago Fire, Robinson was considered likely to play for the United States in the World Cup in Qatar in November. Robinson started 11 of 14 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. team.

“We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson,” Atlanta United spokesperson Chris Winkler said. “We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

