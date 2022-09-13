Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » National News » Ashley Kalus wins Republican…

Ashley Kalus wins Republican nomination for governor in Rhode Island primary election.

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Kalus wins Republican nomination for governor in Rhode Island primary election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up