IAN NEWS: Live updates | Ian heads to South Carolina | Ocean City music festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sept. 23-29, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Interior Department focusing on future of work, employee engagement, hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up