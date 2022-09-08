RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia | Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 3:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Slain jogger recalled as ‘bright light’ with ‘zest for life’

California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up