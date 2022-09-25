AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons
In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
