RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane

Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up