AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Jackson’s new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital’s water woes are extensive

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

VA plans limited abortion access to vets, despite state bans

National News

