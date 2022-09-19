AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queen
Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried at Arlington
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina
Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn’t get fired
5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico
Mexican faith leader jailed for sex abuse; flock stays loyal
Maine rematch could be a bellwether for control of Congress
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.