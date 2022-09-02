RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
AP Top U.S. News at 12:51 a.m. EDT

September 2, 2022

Mississippi capital’s water disaster developed over decades

Crews face heat wave along with California wildfires

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

US agents search properties linked to Russian oligarch

More kids are repeating a grade. Is it good for them?

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

Once in the doldrums, Florida coast hums with space launches

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

White House: How about a COVID-19 boost with that flu shot?

