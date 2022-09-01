RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall

Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

No more ‘nuance’: Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers

Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board

States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up