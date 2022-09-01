AP Top U.S. News at 1:53 a.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
No more ‘nuance’: Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers
Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives
Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe
Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses
Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts
Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.