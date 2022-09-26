Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path Texas vow…

Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path

Texas vow to ‘eliminate all rapists’ rings hollow at clinics

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

Biden’s mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 counts

Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.