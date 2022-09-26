RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path

Texas vow to ‘eliminate all rapists’ rings hollow at clinics

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

Biden’s mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 counts

Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up