RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
AP Top U.S. News at 1:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Powell’s stark message: Inflation fight may cause recession

Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies

Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela

Virginia Thomas agrees to interview with Jan. 6 panel

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss’ romance with top aide

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for struggling fish

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years for role in George Floyd’s death

