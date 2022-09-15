AP Top U.S. News at 12:26 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too Biden’s tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike Biden…

Freight-rail strike could knock out commuter service too Biden’s tight spot: a union backer out to avert rail strike Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll As ‘buy now, pay later’ plans grow, so do delinquencies EXPLAINER: What to know about ‘buy now, pay later’ Florida flies “illegal immigrants” to Martha’s Vineyard Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money ‘It’s crushing’: California cleans up mudslide damage Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.