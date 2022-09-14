Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

What’s left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

Trump’s PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial

Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved

Panel advises removal of Confederate statue at Arlington

Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims

