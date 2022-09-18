Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole

Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College to retire

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide in midair near Denver, 3 die

On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub

Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies

Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up