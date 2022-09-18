AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’ US-UK…

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’ US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona aims at Puerto Rico Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College to retire Sheriff: 2 small planes collide in midair near Denver, 3 die On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.