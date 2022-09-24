RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Russian men fleeing Russia | 2 Americans released arrive in NYC | Experts present evidence of war crimes
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tom Brady’s TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

‘Fat Leonard’ may be Venezuela bargaining chip, experts say

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

GLIMPSES: Threading the needle at the UN perimeter’s edge

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

As shelters fill, NYC weighs tents to house migrants

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up